Another successful trivia night for MCRSP

Trivia

Teams compete in the Madison County Retired School Personnel's second annual Trivia Night Nov. 5, at KABMS.

 Provided by MCRSP

The Madison County Retired School Personnel held its second annual Trivia Night Nov. 5, at KABMS.

Event coordinator David Stevens reported a great turnout, with proceeds benefiting annual college scholarships awarded to Madison County seniors.

Local sponsors included Cap America, Black River Electric Coop, Gifford Lumber Company, First State Community Bank, Sargent Construction Company, New Era Bank, Wal-Mart of Fredericktown, the Democrat News, and the law offices of Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid and Bollinger.

Local high scorers all donated their prize money back to the scholarship fund. The high scoring team from school building entrants received the traveling plaque. This year's winner was the Fredericktown Elementary School. More than $1,300 was raised as a result of this project.

"Everyone seemed to have a fun time," Stevens said. "We are grateful to Bill Durham, who returned as moderator for this event. Other MCRSP members who provided assistance during the evening included Christy Johnson, Gayla Singleton, Lisa Lewis, Joan Mays, LeeAnne Vest, Jane Kopitsky, Pat Gipson, Diane Durham, and Kathy Stearley."

