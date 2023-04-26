I dare say there’s no one alive that either has not already had some type of problem or will have in the future. That’s part of life.

Granted, there are definitely some ‘problems’ that are larger than others. For instance, physical lifechanging issues are much more difficult with which to deal than some smaller ones. Time, physical endurance, determination, perseverance, finances, availability for therapy all might also figure into the equation. There are also those who can deal with said ‘problems’ better than others. Not everyone is alike in the recovery process.

Mental issues can also be another area of much concern and treatment. We may never understand the effects that instability can bring unless we become involved and seek help with solutions.

Family and marital problems arise that can affect every member of a family and leave consequences that might not arise until later in life. All of the decisions we make have consequences whether we want to admit it or not. It seems that no one wants to admit to their mistakes or become accountable. It is their way or not at all. But time will tell.

Property damage caused by unexpected occurrences can present difficult issues for which we must determine how to resolve. Can we find someone who can help? Do we want to rebuild, start over, or just forget and move forward in another direction. It is especially difficult when large areas are involved in recovery.

Yet there are always those who are more than willing to step up to the plate and become involved if we are willing to accept the help. How many times have you seen electric companies send trucks to devastated areas to assist in recovery? How often have family members surrounded you with love and compassion in your time of need? How many volunteers have assisted others in helping during a crisis? How many churches and organizations have sent members to clean up and serve those in desperate need?

Regardless of any problems you might be going through, our Heavenly Father is always more than ready to help. All we need do is ask, and who knows how the answer might come? A phone call, a card, some unexpected money, someone to babysit, someone to listen to your problem. God knows and cares more than you can imagine.

So the next time you feel overwhelmed with any problems, don’t be afraid or embarrassed to ask for His help and guidance. You might be surprised at the answers that comes your way.