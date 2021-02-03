Apply online this month for MDC spring managed turkey hunts

Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2021 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Due to limited hunter-education classes and classroom sizes from COVID-19 restrictions, MDC has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applying for spring manage turkey hunts. Youth who do not have hunter-education certification must hunt in the presence of a hunter who is certified in hunter education.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 10 and 11 with the regular spring season running April 19 through May 9.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC's website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the MDC free mobile app -- MO Hunting -- available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

