The Henry Whitener Chapter of DAR held its November meeting at the home of Diana Thompson Daugherty.
Diana presented a program on "Aprons." There were and are so many uses of aprons such as clerical, blacksmiths, gardeners, furniture makers, butchers, etc. This program centered on "grandma's aprons."
The principal use of grandma's aprons were to protect the dress underneath because she had so few. It was easier to wash the apron than the dress. It also served as a potholder for removing hot pans from the oven, dusting, plus used for carrying eggs, apples, chips and kindling wood, vegetables, etc. It will be a long time before someone invents something that will replace old-time aprons that served so many purposes. Grandma used to set her hot baked apple pies on the window sill to cool. Her granddaughters set theirs on the window to thaw.
Club members all brought aprons that represented the many styles, and some that held special memories. In years past the first item girls learned to sew in Home Economics were aprons. Today aprons are mostly decorative such as for special holidays such as Christmas.
After the program Diana let the members tour her home, and answered questions about it's history.
Regent Claudia Horn called the meeting to order. The Ritual was recited by all, and issues and discussions were held.
