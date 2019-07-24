The Fredericktown City Council voted to move forward with an architect for the new Police and Fire Public Safety Building at its July 22 meeting.
The council received two proposals. After a lengthy discussion, FGM Architects was chosen.
City Administrator James Settle said he was not familiar with either of the companies which submitted applications but FGM Architects stood out to him when he noticed its 75 years of experience.
"FGM seems like they really specialize in public safety facilities," Alderman Kevin Jones said. "It looks like they have several projects and kind of have a specialty in taking existing structures and adding on to them."
Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said he had the opportunity to meet one of the FGM Architects at the chief's conference this summer and was impressed by his knowledge, describing him as overly qualified.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said FGM Architects was the company he worked with previously to create a preliminary plan for the new public safety building.
Alderman Harold Thomas recalled those plans and said the council all sort of liked them and agreed with Settle regarding the 75 years of experience. He said he would have no problem going with FGM Architects.
The council directed Settle to contact FGM Architects and begin negotiating a contract.
Next, the council approved a request by the electric department to sell excess transformers.
Hovis then made two requests for purchase, one for a kennel insert for a patrol car and the second for two hot car systems.
After some discussions the council decided to table the request for the kennel insert until it is determined whether or not a different vehicle will be purchased later in the year.
The council then approved the purchase of the two hot car systems which will protect the city's K-9 units in case of a malfunction with the patrol car.
In other business, the council approved a request by the transportation department to repair a dump truck at a maximum cost of $3,500, a request by the water supervisor to purchase a check valve for west water tank, a request by the waste water department to repair the vacuum truck for $20,000 and a request by the park department to purchase field marking paint for $2,196.
Clark then made a request for the fire department to have annual preventative scheduled maintenance for breathing air compressor and annual flow testing on MSA self-contained breathing apparatus conducted. The council approved the request.
The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter before reconvening for regular session business.
City Engineer Tim Baer updated the council on two projects of particular interest to the city, the sports complex and the replacement of City Lake Bridge.
"Sports Complex, I just talked to the contractor today and got a revised schedule of finishing things up," Baer said. "They did finish the tracks on fields two and three and then field one is pretty close to being done as well. They start the fencing on the 24th and then everything else sort of falls into place after that."
Baer said the new completion date for the fields is sometime in the middle of August. He said the contractor has a good plan and now they just have to execute it.
Regarding City Lake Bridge, Baer said the project is on track with the notice to proceed being sent on today (July 22).
"Now that they have the notice to proceed, one of the first things they will do is go over shop drawings for the engineer before they order all the supplies from the supplier to make sure all the specifications and dimensions are correct," Baer said. "Then once they get all that approved, there is a lead time in getting all those materials on site."
Baer said he has noticed suppliers have been a little behind right now due to the bad weather the past few months, but he hopes the order can be placed fairly quickly to prevent delays. He said Dec. 6 is listed as the project deadline.
In other business, the council approved a request by Dollar General #13129 for a package liquor license with Monday through Saturday sales only.
An ordinance was passed to amend zoning regulations relating to single-family residential district use.
A public hearing was set for 5:15 p.m., Aug. 26 to hear proposed property tax rates.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Aug. 12, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
