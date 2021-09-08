Are we the problem

To farmers and ranchers, it seems like agriculture gets more than its share of blame for whatever problem grabs headlines. Climate and, more specifically, greenhouse gas emissions, are no exception.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture’s share of total U.S. emissions is about 10 percent. This is less than half of those attributed to transportation, electric power or industry.

These numbers do not even reflect the capture of carbon largely on farmland and forestland, which offset total U.S. emissions by more than 12% in 2019. Factoring in the increase in U.S. agricultural productivity estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), per-unit emissions have actually declined since 1990. In other words, not only is American agriculture producing more with less, but emissions from crop production per bushel and livestock production per pound are decreasing.

Emerging technology is making precision agriculture more practical and affordable, leading to even greater production efficiency. A report by the Farm Journal Foundation identifies precision agriculture as especially beneficial where soil type and slope varies within fields — conditions quite familiar to Missouri producers.