Last weekend when I came out from church, my car wouldn’t start.
Most everyone had already left the parking lot, but thankfully, one of the couples was still there, had jumper cables, and was able to get my car started. I drove back to town and stopped for lunch. Again, my car needed jumping. But again, someone was near who could assist me. I left my car out of the garage in case it wouldn’t start the next morning and sure enough, someone had to come and jump it again. It needed a new battery, so now I’m up and running again.
There always seems to be times in our lives that we are in need of something. A job, another vehicle, a doctor, a dentist, a house, food, clothing, encouragement, a friend with whom to share, prayers.
At our church, we have a prayer list that is always in motion. Prayer requests come in at all times of the day and night and are immediately shared with those on the list. A printed prayer request sheet is included in every bulletin each Sunday. These are special reminders for each of us to use throughout the week to uplift those in need of relief. Personally, if I have a need, my church prayer partners are the first I want uplifting me and my requests. It relieves me to know that others are concerned enough to pray.
Our church prayer sheet also includes praise reports. I’m afraid that all too often we come to the Lord and ask for things, yet when the answers come, we forget to thank Him and praise Him for His answer. Maybe the answer is different from what you thought it might be, but it’s still His answer, so we should be grateful. After all, He does know what is the best for us. When you receive a birthday gift or gifts at Christmas, do you not thank the person or persons for their gifts? How much more should we thank our Heavenly Father for His answers to our needs.
Fall is officially here even though it doesn’t feel like it right now. The beautiful leaves will be appearing soon and the earth will be blooming with grandeur that only comes this time of year. Just another reason to look upward and thank our loving Heavenly Father for the beauty He bestows on each of us and the joy that comes from His answers to all of our needs.
