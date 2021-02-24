I don’t know how many of you watch football on television, but it used to be before an NFL playoff game, or the Super Bowl, a broadcaster would ask, “Are you ready for some FOOTBALL?”

I guess that was to get you excited about the game and to encourage you to be certain you had your drinks, chips, pizzas, brats, burgers, dogs, (or whatever you liked to eat), and team support gear all prepared and ready to go.

Depending on the family or group, often the food would match the teams in colors, table settings, and room decorations. It just seemed to be how interested the group would be in making the event special, or not.

Sporting events are not the only area where we are encouraged to be ready’ Our national and local weather forecasters on television and radio stations alert us on coming tornadoes, hurricanes, high winds, floods, and winter storms, and repeatedly remind us how we need to be prepared. We take precautions and stock up with food, water, gasoline, batteries, and flashlights. Some of us are more efficient at doing that than others.