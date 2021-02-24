I don’t know how many of you watch football on television, but it used to be before an NFL playoff game, or the Super Bowl, a broadcaster would ask, “Are you ready for some FOOTBALL?”
I guess that was to get you excited about the game and to encourage you to be certain you had your drinks, chips, pizzas, brats, burgers, dogs, (or whatever you liked to eat), and team support gear all prepared and ready to go.
Depending on the family or group, often the food would match the teams in colors, table settings, and room decorations. It just seemed to be how interested the group would be in making the event special, or not.
Sporting events are not the only area where we are encouraged to be ready’ Our national and local weather forecasters on television and radio stations alert us on coming tornadoes, hurricanes, high winds, floods, and winter storms, and repeatedly remind us how we need to be prepared. We take precautions and stock up with food, water, gasoline, batteries, and flashlights. Some of us are more efficient at doing that than others.
Of course, sometimes events happen suddenly and there is no time to prepare. Therefore, we always need to have extras on hand and think ahead to possible emergency situations. The pandemic that has hit the world has shown us that we are never fully ready for the unexpected.
The tremendous winter storm that has hit nearly the entire country this year has also helped us to realize that we might not be as ready for a situation as much as we had anticipated. Freezing temperatures affected the southern states more than usual. Their homes are not built for freezing weather. Not just the loss of power for heat and cooking, but then pipes bursting, water needing to be boiled, highways and streets becoming dangerous. Sometimes we may think we are ready for whatever, but then the unexpected happens.
The same is true in our everyday lives. There will be those times of unexpected events that we have absolutely no control over. Are you really ready in your personal life? Be certain you are truly ready for whatever may come your way. If you are not sure, ask someone for help.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net