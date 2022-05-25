Area man charged with drug trafficking

An area man is facing new charges after allegedly being found in possession of more than 90 grams of meth.

Zackery B. Graham, 20, of Farmington, has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash-only.

According to the probable cause statement, on May 19, while on patrol on South Mine LaMotte near East Main Street, a Fredericktown police officer observed a black Ford Ranger which came back as having stolen license plates from Park Hills.

The officer conducted a traffic stop where he made contact with the driver identified as Graham, who said the truck was not his. There were three passengers in the truck, and the male passenger took off running.

When the officer ran warrant checks on all the occupants, it was determined that Graham had a revoked license. The officer placed Graham under arrest for driving with a revoked license and conducted a search of his person. Graham was found with $960 in cash.

Inside the vehicle, the officer found two bags of crystal-like substance. One contained approximately 29 grams and the other contained about 80 grams of meth.

The report states Graham’s two female passengers were then placed in custody. The officer asked Graham about the meth and Graham initially said he didn’t know it was there. When Graham asked about the females and was told they were going to be facing the same charges as him, he told the officer that the drugs were his.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

Court records show Graham has two felony charges pending in separate cases for leaving the scene of an accident and assault.

