{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2019 spring commencement ceremony May 11 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 2,000 diplomas during the two ceremonies in the First National Bank Arena. The College of Education and Behavioral Science and the College of Nursing and Health Professions participated in the morning event, and the afternoon ceremony included the College of Agriculture, the Neil Griffin College of Business, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, the College of Sciences and Mathematics, and Undergraduate Studies.

The list included the following students from Fredericktown:

  • Abbey Gail Mooney: Master of Science in Education, Reading
  • Paula Cain Sawyer: Master of Science in Education, Reading
  • Tami Lynn Wright: Master of Science in Education, Reading

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments