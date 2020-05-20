Arrest made after shooting Monday night

A shooting on Monday night at West Main St. and the 72 Bypass ended with no injuries reported.
Brandon L. Davis, 39, was charged with unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, property damage in the first degree, driving while revoked and two counts of assault in the first degree.
The probable cause statement states at approximately 8:14 p.m. Monday, two Fredericktown Police Department officers were at McDonald's when a male entered the lobby and began screaming that there was a man in a red shirt shooting at him and his vehicle.
"The man continued screaming that the man was chasing after his friend towards Parkland Health Mart," the statement reads.
The officer said at that time both of the officers ran to their patrol vehicles and left McDonald's heading toward Parkland Health Mart.
"I was heading north on 72 Bypass when I witnessed a man wearing a red shirt and shorts running north in the field north of Parkland Health Mart towards the ambulance shed," the officer said. "I then turned west onto River Bluff Drive followed by the other officer and came to a stop facing north as the male came running across River Bluff Drive."
The two officers held the suspect at gunpoint, commanding the male to the ground as they began approaching him. The suspect was put in wrist restraints and escorted to the patrol car where he was searched for any other weapons.
The report states during the search the officer found a bag of brown and white mushrooms. After the search, the suspect was identified as Davis.
When asked where the weapon was, Davis reportedly told the officers he had dropped the gun in the field. Officers were able to locate a black and gray Gen4 Glock 20 10mm with a 15 round magazine containing seven 10mm rounds.
After Davis was read his Miranda Rights he informed him that he had been traveling west on West Main St. in his GMC 2500 in front of Auto Zone when his girlfriend's brother rear-ended his vehicle.
"Mr. Davis stated he then began speeding up heading down W. Main St. to get away from his girlfriend's brother but the brother continued to hit his vehicle's rear end," the statement read. "Mr. Davis explained that when he arrived at the roundabout on W. Main St. in front of McDonald's he slowed his vehicle to a stop, grabbed his girlfriend's Glock from her purse and exited the vehicle."
The statement said Davis informed the officer as he exiting the vehicle the brother attempted to run into his vehicle again so Davis tried to shoot out the tires and "whizzed one through the window but didn't hit 'em."
Davis told the officer if he "wanted to hit 'em he would've been dead."
Davis told the officer he then began running in fear because there were multiple males in the brother's vehicle.
At this point the officer placed Davis under arrest and he was transported to Madison County Jail.
While officers were speaking with the two men in the other truck, Davis' girlfriend identified herself. When officers asked how the incident unfolded, she stated that she and Davis had been behind her brother at a stop sign and he blew black smoke from his exhaust agitating Davis.
She said Davis then passed her brother on W. Main St. in front of Auto Zone and decelerated causing her brother to rear-end their vehicle. She said Davis then accelerated over the bridge heading west toward the roundabout.
She said at the roundabout Davis put the vehicle in park, exited the vehicle with her gun and began to shoot at her brother's truck. She said this was when she drove away and parked at Dollar Tree.
The report states both men said Davis passed them heading west on W. Main St. and he locked up his breaks causing him to rear-end Davis' vehicle. They both said after that Davis put his vehicle in reverse and began backing into their vehicle.
The driver reportedly told officers Davis shot his truck approximately seven times some being close to his head.
The passenger said he exited the vehicle while Davis was shooting. He said once he began fleeing the scene Davis began firing the gun at him.
The individual who originally called 911 stated that after leaving McDonald's she heard "four pops that sounded like fireworks or a tire popping." In the report she said as she got closer to the roundabout she saw a red truck and brown truck pull off.
In the report she stated she witnessed the two men running toward Parkland Health Mart and the man in shorts appeared to be holding a gun and continued to fire the gun toward the other man running.
Once police arrived, the individual said she left the scene because she had her child with her in the vehicle.
Davis is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
