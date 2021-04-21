Artist Susan Reid to be displayed at ORL

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is holding a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 29 for the community to admire the artwork of Susan Reid.
Reid's artwork is full of color and is very whimsical in nature as she uses both watercolor and acrylic as her favorite mediums.
On the flyer, which you may have seen around town or on Facebook, you will see a colorful bird with splashes of pink, purple and yellow and what appears to be a necklace around its neck.
"The bird on the flyer is a fat little bird on an inlet of water that is fat and wobbly and makes me laugh," Reid said. "I guess I thought he needed a necklace."
Reid said her mother was very artistic, not a painter, but made many things and was a great decorator. She said she never dreamed she would become an artist but has always painted and taken many art classes.
"My favorite painting is an acrylic of my sister and me getting our toes wet in the cold waves at the beach," Reid said. "Happy and goofy are fun to do because there is no right and wrong."
Reid said, each of her paintings takes a different amount of time to complete, but because she really gets into them, they usually come together pretty quickly.
"Rarely do I paint from a photo but instead spend time thinking them up and perfecting them, color, shadows, in my head before starting," Reid said. "I do not do preliminary sketches but do doodles or ideas. Even in school I refused to do preliminary pictures because I would end up liking them better than the finished picture."
Reid, who grew up in El Segundo, California, moved to Columbia after graduation to attend Stephens College and the University of Missouri. This was where she met her late husband John and after he received his law degree they made Fredericktown their home.
The two spent the next few decades raising their sons John Jr., Scott and Patrick.
"My husband was Prosecuting Attorney for Madison County for 22 years and a partner at Schnapp, Graham and Reid," Reid said.
Sadly, in 1991, the family lost John in a car accident. One of the Reid sons, Scott, decided to follow his father's footsteps and is now an attorney at the same law firm now called Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid and Bollinger.
The other two sons found career paths of their own with John at AT&T in Dallas and Patrick in Jefferson City with the Missouri Lottery Commission.
Shortly after her husband's passing, Reid moved back to her hometown in California where she has started a mural business. Her murals can be found on homes and businesses as well as most of the elementary schools in South Bay.
A display of Susan Reid's artwork will be available for all to see, free of charge, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 29 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com