Artist Susan Reid to be displayed at ORL

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is holding a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 29 for the community to admire the artwork of Susan Reid.

Reid's artwork is full of color and is very whimsical in nature as she uses both watercolor and acrylic as her favorite mediums.

On the flyer, which you may have seen around town or on Facebook, you will see a colorful bird with splashes of pink, purple and yellow and what appears to be a necklace around its neck.

"The bird on the flyer is a fat little bird on an inlet of water that is fat and wobbly and makes me laugh," Reid said. "I guess I thought he needed a necklace."

Reid said her mother was very artistic, not a painter, but made many things and was a great decorator. She said she never dreamed she would become an artist but has always painted and taken many art classes.

"My favorite painting is an acrylic of my sister and me getting our toes wet in the cold waves at the beach," Reid said. "Happy and goofy are fun to do because there is no right and wrong."

Reid said, each of her paintings takes a different amount of time to complete, but because she really gets into them, they usually come together pretty quickly.