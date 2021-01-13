 Skip to main content
artKIDtech members's show at the Arts Council: Call for Entry
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is excited to announce its first ever artKIDtech Member’s Show. February 5-27 the council will display artwork created by its children’s membership, the artKIDtechs.

In 2000, The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri developed the Children’s Arts Festival to honor and showcase the artistic achievements of students and teachers in the Southeast Missouri region. The challenges faced by art educators in 2020 changed the way they engaged with their students.

“Art-on a-Cart” became the new normal, and teaching kids how to develop the skill sets required for digital expression took much of the time reserved for creating tangible artwork. This year’s artKIDtech Member’s Exhibition was created to alleviate the stress of the annual Children’s Arts Festival upon valued area educators while still showcasing the talent, creativity, vibrancy, and tenacity of young artists in the area.

All children 0-18 years are invited to create artwork through the month of January and submit that work for display February 5-27. Artwork submissions with completed entry forms can be dropped off or mailed to: The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16B N. Spanish Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

To submit work, a child must hold a current artKIDtech membership. To purchase an artKIDtech membership, go to www.capearts.org/join. Memberships include access to specific artKIDtech programming, workshops and exclusive online content. To view the full prospectus and entry form, visit www.capearts.org/artkidtechs

