Ashcroft announces approved electronic notary vendors

April 6, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-08, suspending a statutory requirement that a Notary Public must conduct the notarization of official documents while the signer appears personally in front of him or her.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the first of what is expected to be several approved vendors capable of providing the audio-video services required to conduct electronic notarization. Additional approvals are anticipated in the coming days. Missouri’s current list of approved vendors is available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.mo.gov/ElectronicNotary.

“I am pleased to make this temporary electronic notary service available to Missouri’s nearly 70,000 notaries,” Ashcroft said. “During this time when we are maintaining physical distance from each other, I am glad to be able to implement this new service just a few days removed from the Governor’s Executive Order to help protect the health and safety of notaries and those of us who need notarization services.”

The Application for Electronic Notary form is available online. Applications may be completed and emailed to commissions@sos.mo.gov. Applicants will receive a confirmation email when the application has been processed and approved.