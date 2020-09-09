 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashcroft asks Missourians to help out on Election Day
0 comments

Ashcroft asks Missourians to help out on Election Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ashcroft

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging Missourians to sign up to be a poll worker for the Nov. 3 general election.

“While often overlooked, poll workers are a vital piece of our democracy,” Ashcroft said. “They are the dedicated few that ensure our elections run smoothly and continue to be fair, safe and secure. We encourage all Missourians who are willing and able to sign up to help out this November.”

Poll workers’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, greeting voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots. They also guide voters through the voting process, demonstrating equipment as needed. Poll workers are overseen and trained by their local election authority.

Missourians can can contact their local election authority (Madison County Clerk) for further details. 

Ashcroft has taken steps recently to make the polls safe for both voters and poll workers. In May, he drove more than 5,000 miles and visited all 116 election jurisdictions. He delivered 17,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, 500 gallons of sanitizer, 40,000 floor strips for physical distancing and 16,000 posters that encouraged six feet of distance between voters. In early May, he began distributing $4.5 million to local election authorities allowing funding for them to meet their jurisdiction’s individual needs. More recently, the office shipped 4,900 more face masks at the request of some election officials.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Kyle Smallen II, 35, of Fredericktown to Charity Lynn White, 37, of FredericktownRochelle Elizabeth Moore, 26, of Fredericktown to Sier…

+2
Eagle Scout Project
Democrat News

Eagle Scout Project

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a …

Jonathan Eugene Turner
Obituaries

Jonathan Eugene Turner

Jonathan Eugene Turner, 41, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born October 20, 1978 in Fredericktown, the son of Mike and Karen Turner.

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd
Obituaries

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd, 103, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born January 3, 1917 in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, the daughter of Dolly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News