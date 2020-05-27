Ashcroft brings supplies

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Madison County, May 21 to deliver election supplies to County Clerk Don Firebaugh.
Ashcroft traveled a total 5,046-miles in two weeks visiting every county in Missouri delivering face masks, distancing strips, sanitizer, face shields and posters to local election authorities for the upcoming 2020 elections.
“The visits gave me the opportunity to see each election official, and to have a face-to-face conversation with each of them," Ashcroft said. "You just can’t have the same conversation over the phone. I could ask them personally, ‘What do you need? How are things going with getting poll workers?’ I wanted to reinforce to county clerks that the Secretary of State’s office is behind them, and that we are here to help in any way we can."
Ashcroft said he wants voters to know it is safe for them to vote, and that their clerks are working hard to ensure that.
Over the last two weeks, Ashcroft drove the equivalent of a trip from Miami, Florida, to Anchorage, Alaska, crisscrossing the state to deliver nearly 17,000 face masks and 17,000 face shields, more than 500 gallons of sanitizer, 1,200 8-oz. pump bottles of hand sanitizer, 16,000 posters advocating physical distancing and more than 40,000 bright yellow floor strips to set distancing expectations.
“We have been working for months to secure the supplies that local election officials need to ensure the safety of our upcoming elections," Ashcroft said. "Delivering these supplies to each of our 116 local election authorities the past two weeks provided a great opportunity to speak personally with them."
Ashcroft said you can have a different kind of conversation when you are face-to-face.
"I also wanted to personally thank the county clerks because they are working very hard to keep your elections running smoothly," Ashcroft said. "I want Missouri voters to know that we are working together on the local, state and federal levels to take every precaution to make voting safe and streamlined in the upcoming elections.”
