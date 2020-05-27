Ashcroft brings supplies

“The visits gave me the opportunity to see each election official, and to have a face-to-face conversation with each of them," Ashcroft said. "You just can’t have the same conversation over the phone. I could ask them personally, ‘What do you need? How are things going with getting poll workers?’ I wanted to reinforce to county clerks that the Secretary of State’s office is behind them, and that we are here to help in any way we can."