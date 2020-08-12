You have permission to edit this article.
Ashcroft praises officials, poll workers, voters for smooth primary election
Ashcroft praises officials, poll workers, voters for smooth primary election

In a message posted on social media, Aug. 5, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a special message to local election authorities, poll workers and voters for “a job well done,” working together to make the August primary election a success.

“I want to thank our poll workers across the state – thousands of them – who showed up and made it possible for the people of Missouri to vote,” Ashcroft said. “And I want to thank the people of Missouri for showing up and making sure their voices were heard. That’s three times under COVID-19 that Missouri has shown the country how to have good elections – safe, secure and healthy. Let’s do it again in November.”

Unofficial totals show that of the roughly 4.16 million registered voters, about 32.9% cast a ballot yesterday compared to about 25% during the August primary in 2016.

“While many voters went to the polls yesterday, there are still many who did not,” Ashcroft said. “I urge all eligible Missourians to participate in our democratic process and vote. Our November election will be safe. If you’re not registered, there’s time to do so before November — the deadline to register is Oct. 7, 2020. Contact your local election authority or visit www.sos.mo.gov to register, and most importantly, make your voice heard on Election Day.”

Unofficial election results can be viewed at enr.sos.mo.gov. The Secretary of State will certify primary election results by Aug. 25.

