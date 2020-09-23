Ashcroft secures 25,000 face masks for November Election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patriot Medical Devices, located in Cape Girardeau, is supplying 25,000 face masks to be delivered to local election authorities for the Nov. 3 General Election. The 3-ply, disposable face masks are manufactured in Missouri with American-made materials.

“Voting in person will be safe in November,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “Using creativity and the buying power of state government, my office is continuing to deliver on our promise to provide protective equipment for polling places in November. Missouri has already held three elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our local election authorities know what works to keep polling places safe.”

“We are proud to provide our masks to our home state and to be a part of ensuring safe elections here in Missouri," said Tyler Needham, Patriot’s president.

In May, Ashcroft’s office distributed $4.5 million in federal CARES funding and a required state match to local election authorities to prepare for the 2020 elections. Later that month, Ashcroft visited each of Missouri’s 116 election jurisdictions, delivering 17,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, 40,000 yellow floor distancing strips, 16,000 posters encouraging physical distancing and 500 gallons of hand sanitizer.

