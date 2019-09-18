Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made a stop in Madison County Sept. 12 to meet with County Clerk Donal Firebaugh and make sure the county has everything it needs for a successful election day.
"I just want to see how things are going and make sure you are in good shape for next year and see what we could be doing better," Ashcroft said. "I know you do a lot more than elections but with regards to elections I want to make sure."
Firebaugh said the department is gearing up for another big election cycle with the Presidential Primary in 2020.
Ashcroft said he apologizes for not being able to get rid of the primary election. He said he was really trying to get rid of it.
"It cost 9 million dollars and it doesn't actually pick who's going to be the presidential nominee," Ashcroft said. "The worst part is I think there are people who would be involved in the caucuses but they think because they voted in the primary there's no reason to. We are misleading people from having their voice really heard."
Firebaugh said his department were all trying to support the change because for most of them it does not make a bit of difference. It just causes tax payers a whole bunch of money. He said he thinks a lot of people get confused.
"They do, and we are going to introduce legislature this year," Ashcroft said. "I really only started talking about it in February with the legislatures and the budget as a way to save 9 million dollars. They got really excited until they actually had to pass something."
Ashcroft said you will find elected officials, at least at the state level, are scared that if they do something they will get blamed for it so they tend to not do anything.
You have free articles remaining.
"They are like, 'well I'm better off to just not,'" Ashcroft said. "That's the joy of being, well sometimes it's not a joy when people are yelling at you, but that's the joy of being in a position like this. You can do stuff that matters."
Firebaugh said the most complaints he received were when he first came into office and a few of the little election spots had been closed down. He said the locations were not handicap accessible, and the county had difficulty finding volunteers to work the location.
"Even if you have the equipment, the equipment's expensive, but getting the volunteers is difficult," Ashcroft said.
Firebaugh said his solution was to go around and ask the voters of those regions what challenges this added for them with most saying they can not make the drive all the way to town. He said he then gave them an option to absentee vote for the reason that they could not be at the poles on election day.
"I have worked that out with them, and we still have several that do that down around the southern part of the county," Firebaugh said. "That's why I'm for absentee voting with no excuse."
"You didn't just look at it as a problem, you looked at it as a solution and said well how do we fix this," Ashcroft said.
Before he left, Ashcroft asked Firebaugh, Deputy County Clerk Beth Brand and Elections Clerk Brenda Millard to help the state improve its MCDR system. Ashcroft requested they keep notes on how they would like to see the program work.
"The government doesn't always do things the best way," Ashcroft said. "Sometimes it's just the way it's always been. I need people like you that are across the stage saying for us 'this not going to work.'"
