Ashcroft

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has concluded his third consecutive year visiting each of Missouri’s 114 counties.

“Almost three years ago, I swore an oath to fairly administer Missouri’s elections. I believe a key part of that is fostering good relationships with the elected officials running them and talking to voters,” Ashcroft said. “I’ve made it a priority every year to personally visit each county in the state to engage in open discussions with county officials and talk with voters to increase participation in our elections. It’s an honor to work with them and a privilege to represent the people of Missouri.”

Ashcroft visited Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Harrison, Mercer and Ray Counties last week to conclude the third straight year that he has visited each of Missouri’s 114 counties. He invited Missouri’s legislators to join him for yesterday’s visits, and has offered to travel to legislators’ districts this fall to hold voter registration events with them.

While administering elections is a very important piece of the secretary of state’s responsibilities, traveling across the state provides other opportunities, too. On Columbus Day, Ashcroft spoke to the Columbia Board of Realtors at Stephens College in Columbia, discussing his support for electronic notarization – a much-needed modernization of the office.

Assisting public libraries in Missouri by awarding federal and state funds is also an important responsibility. “Libraries actualize potential,” Ashcroft said. “There is no limit to your knowledge if you make use of your public library, and I am so grateful to have a role in promoting them. Libraries have become community centers, offering diverse workforce education and development options and providing entrepreneurs the chance to use the library’s technology and space to create new business ideas.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Missouri’s 40th Secretary of State,” Ashcroft said. “I love the state of Missouri and the people who form its fabric, and visiting every corner of our beautiful state is one of the best parts of my job.”

