Fredericktown R-I School Board Jan. Meeting

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson gives the Fredericktown R-I School Board an update on the school safety evaluation.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown R-I School Board was updated on a security assessment on the district's facilities at the monthly meeting, Jan. 15.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said Regina Ferguson from Strategos had been on campuses for a few days conducting interviews with principals and assessing each facility.

"I think she's been pretty thorough," Henson said. "From what I understand the interviews have been around three hours. Going over a variety of different things dealing with the safety of our campuses."

Henson said he met with Ferguson Jan. 14 for nearly three hours and covered a variety of topics where she specifically asked him where he thought issues were.

"She has been kind of snooping around so to speak," Henson said. "She had asked up front that we not tell staff members that she was coming, with the exception of our SROs, because she didn't want to get cuffed and stuffed, and our building principals as well."

Henson said he went around the facilities and did not see Ferguson once. At one instance, he said he thought he saw her in disguise but could not be certain.

"I need to talk to her about the timeline of the report we are going to get," Henson said. "We originally contracted with the Center for Education Safety, which is operated underneath MSBA, and they told us it would take two to three months to get the assessment back, so I don't expect to have anything back by the February meeting."

Henson said the reason for going with Strategos was simply because that was who MSBA sent.

The evaluation will be covered under the COPS Office STOP School Violence: School Violence Prevention Program Grant.

"This will be covered under the COPS Grant so it worked out well for us," Henson said. "Early on we were 'lets just go ahead and do it, we know it's going to cost money' now it looks like it is going to be on the federal government's coin."

Henson said Ferguson has been looking at everything from entries to how kids move in and out, to how traffic flows, to buses and even asked about mileage on bus routes.

"It's just a general overall evaluation by her trained eye," Henson said. "This company is pretty large. In fact it works internationally."

Henson said he will have more information about Strategos for the February meeting.

"It's extremely thorough," Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford said. "It is humbling is what it is. She knows her stuff. We would be walking around and she would say 'hey what about this' and I'd never even thought about it. Of course she has been in the schools in the city too, so she thinks outside the box."

In other business, the board voted to add high school business teacher Brenda Jenkins to the Holmes Bros. Family Trust Board (HBFTB). The HBFTB requires one teacher hold a board position. After Gayla Singleton retired the position remained empty.

Superintendent Brett Reutzel gave an update on the soccer field progress saying the grass has been going down and looks great with weather slightly delaying the progress.

The board then decided to wait to place the ballot measure, which would remove the sunset on the levy, on the ballot until they have further information and are better prepared.

Reutzel said he wants to do it right and make sure all voters know what the district is asking for before the vote.

In his superintendent report Reutzel, said his reason for saying 12:30 p.m. release time on Jan. 11 was to help prepare parents as early as possible. Classes ended up being canceled on Jan. 11, but Fredericktown R-I was one of few districts who resumed class on Jan. 14.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Feb. 19 at the district offices.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

