Assisting small businesses affected by COVID-19

For this week’s column, I want to focus on how the COVID-19 situation is affecting small businesses in our state. I believe this pandemic has taken a toll on our state’s business community, and unfortunately, it has even caused people to lose their jobs.

Earlier this month, the governor, along with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State Emergency Management Agency, requested assistance for businesses from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. The SBA approved this request, and numerous businesses throughout Missouri now have access to this loan program.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program provides targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans for small businesses that have been severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The loans can be used to cover small business operating expenses after a declared disaster.

All small businesses in the U.S. are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. The program also provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million to assist with the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing due to the COVID-19 situation in our state.