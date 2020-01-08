The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites waterfowl hunters to a series of public workshops around the state in January, February, and March to gather hunter input about duck season dates and zone boundary locations for the 2021-2025 seasons.
Participants will have the opportunity to review long-term waterfowl data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest, and hunter opinions, and discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and MDC staff. MDC will use hunter input gathered through the workshops, combined with hunter opinion surveys, to establish Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gives states the opportunity to change the number and location of duck zones every five years," explained MDC Resource Scientist Doreen Mengel. "We’re holding these meetings to get hunter input as we plan Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.”
The following 2020 waterfowl workshops will be from 7-9 p.m. No reservations are necessary. Call the related phone number for more information.
- JAN. 28 IN HARRISONVILLE: Cass County Sherriff’s Office, 2501 W. Mechanic, 660-885-6981 or 816-622-0900;
- JAN. 29 IN EXCELSIOR SPRINGS: Lake Doniphan Conference and Retreat Center, 12856 Doniphan Lake Road, 816-622-0900;
- JAN. 30 IN COLUMBIA: Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephen’s Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut St., 573-815-7900;
- FEB. 4 IN JOPLIN: MDC Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, 417-895-6880;
- FEB. 5 IN SPRINGFIELD: MDC Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4600 S. Chrisman, 417-895-6880;
- FEB. 11 IN DEXTER: National Guard Armory, 1702 Missouri Hwy 114, 573-290-5730;
- FEB. 12 IN CAPE GIRARDEAU: Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, 573-290-5730; and
- FEB. 13 IN PORTAGEVILLE: Fisher Delta Research Center, 147 State Hwy T, 573-290-5730.
- FEB 18 IN ST. JOSEPH: MDC Northwest Regional Office, 701 James McCarthy Drive, 816-271-3100;
- FEB. 19 IN CHILLICOTHE: Comfort Inn and Suites, 250 E. Business 36, 816-271-3100;
- FEB. 20 IN KIRKSVILLE: MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore St., 660-785-2420;
- MARCH 3 IN ELSBERRY: American Legion, 111 Legion Drive, 636-441-4554; and
- MARCH 4 IN ST. CHARLES: Wapelhorst Park Gould Upper Level, 1875 Muegge Road, 636-441-4554.
For more information, visit the MDC website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-reports-prospects/duck-zones-and-season-dates
