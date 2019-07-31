State Auditor Nicole Galloway Monday again called on Gov. Mike Parson to take action to help Missourians who are still waiting for their 2018 state tax refunds. The request comes in response to a letter from the Governor's Office that failed to offer a plan for getting thousands of Missourians the money they are owed after months of delay.
"My role as State Auditor is to act as the independent watchdog on behalf of citizens," Auditor Galloway said in a letter delivered Monday to the Governor's Office. "While Missourians rely on their elected legislators to pass legislation to protect and help them, they depend on the state's Chief Executive to implement those laws. Taxpayers who have been waiting for months for their refunds have come to my office seeking both answers and help. I am committed to and serious about providing Missourians with a solution."
Since May, the State Auditor's Office has received an increasing number of contacts from taxpayers concerned about delays in receiving their refunds. The State Auditor's Office started communicating directly with the department to try to get answers for taxpayers.
"The responses from the department to my earlier letters have been unsatisfactory and taxpayers are continuing to contact my office," Auditor Galloway said. "Even more concerning, communication from the department to these waiting taxpayers -- when they have been able to get responses at all -- has been inadequate."
In a July 11 letter to the Governor, Auditor Galloway asked for immediate action to address the delays. The response from the Governor's Office did not include a plan for addressing delayed refunds. The department recently reported to the media that they are still processing tens of thousands of refunds.
Previous work by Auditor Galloway related to the timeliness of tax refunds includes an audit released in January 2018. During the audit process, the State Auditor's Office had to subpoena information from the department related to fiscal years 2012 to 2016. In part because of the delays caused by the department, the audit report examined the timeliness of tax refunds during fiscal years 2016 and 2017, during the administrations of Gov. Nixon and Gov. Greitens. The audit found that state income tax refunds to individual taxpayers had become increasingly and deliberately delayed. While an audit released in early 2019 showed an improvement in the timeliness of refunds for fiscal year 2018, media reports and complaints from taxpayers indicate there are again issues that need to be addressed.
To date, the State Auditor's Office has contacted the Department of Revenue on behalf of 1,400 taxpayers in an effort to get answers. These individuals asked for the office's help in getting their tax refunds and, with their explicit permission, the State Auditor's Office passed along contact information and some details about their refund.
Auditor Galloway said her office will continue to work on behalf of citizens to process their complaints and get answers. Taxpayers whose tax refunds have been delayed can contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.