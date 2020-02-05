State Auditor Nicole Galloway is again urging Gov. Mike Parson to take action to curb the influence of dark money in Jefferson City, following his recent comments on the subject.
January 30, while hosting the Missouri Press Association at the Governor's Mansion, Gov. Parson conveyed he has long been opposed to dark money and that Missourians should know who is contributing to such organizations.
In a letter delivered today, Auditor Galloway asked the Governor to make Senate Bill 735 a legislative priority. The bill would increase transparency on state contracts awarded to financial supporters of dark money groups, which are not required to report the source of donations they receive.
"We can both agree that Missourians want and deserve a transparent, honest and efficient government," Galloway wrote in the letter. "But, they need leadership on these issues in order to make such expectations a reality."
You have free articles remaining.
The letter asks the Governor to support the legislation promoting transparency in state contracts and to issue an executive order consistent with his recent comments clarifying his administration's stance on dark money.
This is not the first time Auditor Galloway has asked Gov. Parson to join her in efforts to combat dark money's influence in state government. In a meeting shortly after he ascended to the office and in previous letters, Auditor Galloway has both raised her concerns to the Governor about what she said was Jefferson City's "culture of corruption" and proposed ways — through legislation and executive order — to restore public trust. To date, those proposals have not been heeded.
"I'm urging Gov. Parson to make Senate Bill 735 a priority because he stated his opposition to dark money. Together, we can help restore public trust in government," Auditor Galloway said. "For the third year in a row, there's a bill in the General Assembly that would shine a greater light on public contracts awarded to supporters of dark money groups."
Senate Bill 735 would require any person or company entering into a public contract for more than $5,000 to disclose annual payments greater than $500 made to a 501(c)(4) not-for-profit organization. Such organizations include what are known as dark money groups. The legislation also would require anyone with more than a 10% interest in the contracting company to disclose payments they make of more than $500 to a dark money group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.