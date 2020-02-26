Auditor Galloway releases compilation of seizure reports

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway Monday released a compilation of property seizures made under Missouri's Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) in 2019. The Auditor's report shows law enforcement officials seized an estimated $5.9 million worth of property in 493 seizures. Those were decreases from 2018, when law enforcement officials seized approximately $9.1 million worth of property in 699 seizures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act, law enforcement officials may take possession of property or cash believed to be involved in or related to a crime. State law requires prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to file information about reported seizures each year with the State Auditor's Office.

Approximately 45% of the total seized in 2019 was transferred to federal agencies. The remainder was either returned (13%), transferred to the state (1%) or still pending a final decision (40%). Approximately .1 percent of reported seizures did not include the disposition of the seized property.

Additional information is available in the compilation report, which is available online. This report covers forfeitures under Missouri's CAFA. A report on activities under federal forfeiture laws will be released later this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0