Auditor Galloway

State Auditor Nicole Galloway Monday urged the five other statewide officials to join her in encouraging the legislature to strengthen the Missouri Sunshine Law by banning the use of self-deleting applications for public business. She did so in a letter sent today to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and Treasurer.

"Missourians expect government to be honest when conducting public business," Auditor Galloway wrote. "Banning self-destructing messaging by public entities, officials, and employees is another step to ensuring transparency, and is the best antidote to any perceived or actual government impropriety. It is not only a best practice, it is just good common sense."

Such a measure would be consistent with recent guidelines approved by the State Records Commission. The guidelines, which were adopted by a bipartisan vote, stated that the use of auto-deleting applications should be prohibited by policy. The State Records Commission membership includes the State Auditor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and the Governor's designees.

The Auditor noted that during the 2019 legislative session, legislation prohibiting the use of self-destructing messaging technology for use in public business was approved by the House. The measure then died in the Senate.

Auditor Galloway recently sent a letter to all local governments encouraging them to ban self-deleting applications. The letter included updated guidelines adopted by the State Records Commission and the Local Records Board related to electronic communications. The guidelines are the first time Missouri governments have had clear direction on self-deleting applications but, unlike the Sunshine Law, the guidelines are not legally enforceable.

Auditor Nicole Galloway, CPA, was sworn in as the 38th auditor of the State of Missouri in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2018. As State Auditor, she serves as the citizens' advocate, making sure government at all levels is efficient, effective and transparent. Since taking office she has placed an emphasis on identifying fraud in government and holding those responsible accountable. She is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

