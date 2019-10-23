Auditor Nicole Galloway, CPA, was sworn in as the 38th auditor of the State of Missouri in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2018. As State Auditor, she serves as the citizens' advocate, making sure government at all levels is efficient, effective and transparent. Since taking office she has placed an emphasis on identifying fraud in government and holding those responsible accountable. She is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology.