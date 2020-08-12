Auditor issues second report on Missouri's use of stimulus dollars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her second report detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response.

In March, Auditor Galloway announced that her office would examine the state's distribution and spending of funding received under the CARES Act and other federal assistance programs recently passed by Congress; the first report from the Auditor's Office on the state's use of federal stimulus dollars was issued in June.

The most recent report shows Missouri's spending of federal assistance for the month of June, as well as the cumulative expenditures since the state began receiving funding in April. Through June 30, Missouri has received $2.59 billion.

The majority of the expenditures to date were for services through the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet ($324 million), and funding passed through to counties and the City of St. Louis ($521 million). The state also is currently using $250 million of COVID-19 relief funding for cash management needs in the General Revenue Fund. The General Assembly has authorized up to $750 million for that purpose; those funds must be repaid to the State Emergency Management Federal Stimulus Fund prior to June 30, 2021.