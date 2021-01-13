Auditor says Public Corruption, Fraud Division has produced results for taxpayers

Auditor Galloway last week outlined the successes of her Public Corruption and Fraud Division, which has contributed significantly to her office's fight against public corruption. Auditor Galloway launched the division and announced efforts to direct increased resources towards investigations of fraud and abuse at the start of 2019.

"I am proud of the work of my team and all we have accomplished over the past two years to expose wrongdoing. This division has an impressive record of exposing fraud and working with law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable," Auditor Galloway said. "Each time we uncover fraud and abuse, it puts others on notice that public corruption will not be tolerated."

The members of the Public Corruption and Fraud Division have a demonstrated history of working with local, state and federal law enforcement to pursue justice for taxpayers. Since 2015, audits have resulted in 77 criminal charges against public officials. That count has doubled since Auditor Galloway launched her team, which is made up of a dedicated group of attorneys, auditors and investigators.