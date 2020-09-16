Auditor's report on cybersecurity highlights gaps in controls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week released a summary of the most common cybersecurity risks found by her audits of local governments and courts, along with recommendations those agencies can follow to better safeguard data.

Inadequate security controls -- and, in some cases, even the lack of controls -- put government electronic data at risk of hacking and theft, Auditor Galloway said.

"Our audits uncovered numerous gaps in cybersecurity that compromise the safety of government data," Auditor Galloway said. "These were often as basic as changing, or even using, computer passwords. Government officials have a responsibility to the citizens they serve to ensure appropriate cybersecurity measures are in place and updated timely."

The summary was compiled using local government and court audit reports issued between July 2019 and June 2020. Auditor Galloway's office has released similar reports since 2015. The most common cybersecurity issues found by the audits were:

• Access - Former employees did not have their access removed promptly, and current employees had greater access to the computer system than what they needed to do their job.