Aug. 4 voting location
0 comments

Aug. 4 voting location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 4 voting location

The voting location for the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election is changed from the Armory to the St. Michael Auditorium, 304 W. Main St. Voting in Marquand will be at Marquand City Hall.

 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Doggone Good Memories
Democrat News

Doggone Good Memories

  • Updated

August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News