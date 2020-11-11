August FFA Meet and Greet

FFA meetings are always one of everyone’s favorite activities to attend.

FFA meetings are great ways to get everybody involved. Every year we have a Meet and Greet at the beginning of the year which allows incoming members to meet our officers.

This year with everything going on around the world of course we couldn’t do things like normal and we had to obey certain social distancing rules.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter had our Chapter Meet and Greet on September 3, in the gym to conduct business and have ice cream. Everyone had a lot of fun, and can’t wait for more.

