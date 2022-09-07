August FFA meeting

FFA meetings are always one of everyone’s favorite activities to attend.

FFA meetings are great ways to get everybody involved and meet new people. Every year we have a Meet and Greet at the beginning of the year that allows incoming members to meet our officers and some upperclassmen.

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter had its Chapter Meet and Greet Aug. 30. After we conducted business, all members we able to get ice cream then walk around and talk to one another.

For our first meeting this year we had 54 members attend. It was a great turnout . Everyone had lots of fun, and can’t wait for the next meeting.