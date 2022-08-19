 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities are searching for a missing man

  Updated
  • 0
Authorities are searching for Jason Blair, 43, who was last seen at 9 p.m., Thursday, on foot walking south towards Fredericktown on Hwy OO.

 Provided by Madison County 911

Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen at 9 p.m., last night, on Hwy OO.

Madison County 911 made a Facebook post Friday saying the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District are currently searching for a missing male subject.

Jason Blair, 43, is a white male, 5'6", 230 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen on foot walking south towards Fredericktown on Hwy OO, Thursday night. At this time authorities do not have a clothing description but they believe he may be with a silver lab named "Letty." 

If you have any information on the whereabouts or have any information on Blair, please contact Madison County Dispatch at 573-783-2192, Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 573-783-2234, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500 

