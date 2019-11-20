{{featured_button_text}}
Auto Plaza Donates To Shop With A Hero

Auto Plaza Ford in Fredericktown makes a donation to Fredericktown's Shop with a Hero Program, Friday. Pictured, from left, are Cameron Frye, Tiffany Farace, Hannah Dunnahoo, Issac Petty, Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis, Mike Mills, Charlet Pense, Paul Brown, Fredericktown Police Officer Ethan Nickelson, and Lonny Sheldon.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

