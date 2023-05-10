The winners of the 61st annual Azalea Car Show are as follows:
Queens Choice Lee Reinitz 1966 MG
Mayors Choice Chris Rector 1967 Mustang
Peoples Choice Tony Lewis 1976 Nova
Kids Choice Jerry Brotherton 1955 Belair
Ladies Choice Terry Lewis 1974 Nova
Best of Show Roger Hogan 1932 Ford
Original Cars
A 1900-1949
1st-1928 Dodge Sedan, John Valla
2nd-1946 Ford Sedan, Russ Kester
B 1951-1959
1st-1959 Chevy El Camino, Ron Laplant
2nd-1951 Plymouth Coupe ,Ray Statler
People are also reading…
C 1960-1969
1st-1967 Ford Mustang, Chris Rector
2nd-1964 Mercury Park L, Ron & Mary Banes
3rd-1965 Ford Mustang, Wayne& Dixie Hawkins
D-1970-1979
1st-1972 Pontiac TA,Tom Ballman
2nd-1973 Chevy Monte, Joe Buxton
3rd-1974 Chevy Nova,Tony Lewis
E-1980-1989
1st-1986 Corvette, Joe Medlock
2nd-1983 Olds Cutlass, Chris Francy
3rd-1980 Chevy Camaro, Gus Holland
F- 1990-1999
1st-1994 Saturn SWZ, Wes Carson
2nd-1992 Pontiac Firebird, Tammy Shoemake
3rd-1992 Chevy Camaro, Ivan Statler
G-2000-2022
1st-2021 Dodge Challenge,r Jeremy Kintz
2nd-2018 Ford Mustang, Mike Sloan
3rd-2008 Dodge Challenger, Lanny Abney
Muscle Car
H- 1964-1980
1st-1966 Pontiac GTO, Gregg Gruhala
2nd-1971 Chevy Chevelle, Dick Rehkop
3rd-1967 Olds 442, Don Allen
I-1981-2000
No Entries
J-2001-2022
1st-2021 Dodge Challenger, Jesse Chamberlain
2nd-2009 Ford Mustang, Mike Reinitz
3rd-2015 Ford Mustang, Keith Kennon
Street Rods
K-1900-1933
1st-1932 Ford Duece 3, Roger Hogan
2nd-1932 Ford Vicky, Uncle Jim
L-1933-1948
1st-1941 Cadilac Coupe, Dave Nusman
2nd-1946 Ford Coupe, Dennis Jennings
3rd-1933 Ford Coupe, Paige Mill
M- 1949-1959
1st-1955 Chevy Belair, Jerry Brotherton
2nd-1955 Ford Victoria, John Harlow
N-1960-1972
1st-1966 Chevy Nova, Jimmy Miller,
2nd-1963 Chevy Nova, David Casey
3rd-1969 Chevy Camaro, Jerry Brotherton
O-1973-1989
1st-1983 Chevy C-10, Shawn MidKiff
2nd-1978 Chevy El Camino, Andrew Mize
P-1990-1999
No Entries
Q-2000-2023
1st-2016 Dodge Challenger HC, David Miller
2nd-2002 Chevy Corvette, Steve Heagcorth
3rd-2021 Ford Shelby GT, Gail and Brian Vance
T Buckets
R-All Years
1st-1932 Ford, James Beck
2nd-1923 Ford, Mark Mueller
3rd-1923 Ford, Dan Emmons
Rat Rods
S-All Years
1st-1936 International Trunk,Jeff Rector
2nd-1924 Dodge Brothers TR, Richard Bowermaster
Motorcycles
T-All years
1st- 2009 Harley electric, Charles Kohler
2nd 2013 H.D. CVO SE, Tim Underwood
3rd 2016 H D St Glide, Chase Kohler
Original Trucks
U-1900-1949
No Entries
V-1950-1979
1st-1976 Ford Truck, Ed Kinnard
2nd-1970 Chevy K-20, Tim Argurieo
3rd-1957 Chevy 3100, Tom Petsch
W-1980-2022
1st-1994 Chevy Z 71, Gordon McEntire
2nd 1990 Chevy 454 SS TR, Bill Veal
3rd 2012 Ford F-250, Kyle Stortz
Modified Trucks
X-1900-1949
1st-1949 Chevy 3100, Tim Miller and 1931 Ford Model A, Gene Thomas Jr.
2nd-1940 Ford PU, Gary Ireland
3rd-1941 Ford F1, Rod Fulton
Y-1950-1979
1st-1955 Ford F 100, Roger Kemp and 1972 Chevy Trk, Gene Thomas Jr.
2nd-1979 Ford F 250, Lane Pinkley
3rd-1958 Jeep Willys PU, Dwayne Hahn
Z-1980-2023
1st-1989 Ford F350, Kenny Truska
2nd-1983 Chevy C-10, Shawn Midkiff
3rd-1983 Chevy Step Side, Tom and Suzy Stratman
Special Interest
1st-1966 MGB Roadster, Lee Reinitz
2nd-2001 Jeep Cherokee, Jerry Harding
3rd-1938 Ford Coupe, David and Valerie White