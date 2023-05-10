Azalea Festival Craft, Food Vendors May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 2023 Azalea Festival Queen Laura Mayhew tries some "out of this world" treats from the Space Treats booth, Saturday at the Azalea Festival. Azalea Queen Laura Mayhew shops at a vendor booth during the Azalea Festival, Saturday. AJ Allgier waits for a Kona Ice during the Azalea Festival, Saturday. Azalea Park was filled with craft and food vendors throughout the Azalea Festival Festivities. Azalea Festival Queen Laura Mayhew jumped at the chance to help cut up samples at the Oh Fudge! booth. Related to this story Most Popular 2023 Azalea Festival this weekend The streets of Fredericktown are abuzz with excitement as the annual Azalea Festival returns, Thursday-Sunday. This year's theme, "There's No … Track teams compete at MAAA meet The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams competed at the MAAA Conference Meet, April 28, at Central. David Wayne St. Clair David Wayne St. Clair, 46, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born June 10, 1976, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri… Aldermen approve court square festivities The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown held its regularly scheduled meeting, April 24. Anna Kisner donation The Fredericktown FFA recently had a donation made to our chapter from the Anna Kisner Memorial Fund.