Azalea Festival delayed due to COVID-19

After careful consultation with local health and safety officials, the Fredericktown, Mo., Azalea Board will be postponing the Azalea Festival scheduled for April 3-May 3, 2020, for the first time in the event’s 58 year history.

These are very uncertain times and as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread from coast-to-coast and around the world, now is the time to keep the best interest of the community, festival attendees, participants and vendors in mind.

Azalea board members are deeply dedicated to the spirit of the annual celebration and hometown values it represents. The board will explore every option possible for rescheduling to a later date, but there are many variables in moving an event of this nature.

“Our goal is to make Azalea weekend the most fun, relaxed and enjoyable weekend of the year for Madison County, and with the recent events causing more and more disruption to our daily routines that just doesn’t seem possible this year,” says Azalea Board President, J.C. Shetley.

Shetley has dedicated more than 30 years to serving the Azalea Board and said he cannot recall a time when the entire event was postponed or canceled.