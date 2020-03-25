Azalea Festival delayed due to COVID-19

After careful consultation with local health and safety officials, the Fredericktown, Mo., Azalea Board will be postponing the Azalea Festival scheduled for April 3-May 3, 2020, for the first time in the event’s 58 year history.
These are very uncertain times and as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread from coast-to-coast and around the world, now is the time to keep the best interest of the community, festival attendees, participants and vendors in mind.
Azalea board members are deeply dedicated to the spirit of the annual celebration and hometown values it represents. The board will explore every option possible for rescheduling to a later date, but there are many variables in moving an event of this nature.
“Our goal is to make Azalea weekend the most fun, relaxed and enjoyable weekend of the year for Madison County, and with the recent events causing more and more disruption to our daily routines that just doesn’t seem possible this year,” says Azalea Board President, J.C. Shetley.
Shetley has dedicated more than 30 years to serving the Azalea Board and said he cannot recall a time when the entire event was postponed or canceled.
Because the need to move the date for the Azalea Festival is due to circumstances beyond the board’s control, craft and food vendors may request a refund for their deposit. If there happens to be a total event cancellation, a vendor is not available for a secondary date or a vendor would like to cancel completely, please contact Irene Settle at 573-561-4667 for crafts or Kim Schrum-Baldwin 573-944-2237 for food vendors.
The Azalea Board would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all of the partners, pageant sponsors and sub-committee members who have been supporting efforts so far this year.
For more information on the Fredericktown Azalea Festival visit www.AzaleaFestival.info or follow the Facebook page @FredericktownAzaleaFestival.
