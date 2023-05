The first Azalea Festival Pickleball Tournament saw 19 teams enter after just a week to organize the tournament.

The winners of the Championship Bracket were: 1st place-Ray Starkey and Gus Winchester; 2nd place-Eric Hovis and John Vacca; and 3rd place-Courtney Stufflebean and Brittany Wood.

Consolation Bracket winners were: 1st place-Landon Whitfield and Allison Scott; 2nd place-Ted Martin and Mark Stamp; and 3rd place-Carson Burks and Morgan Burks