Azalea Festival, pool opening moving forward

The Fredericktown City Council heard from the Azalea Board at its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Jan. 25.

Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley said he wanted to discuss with the council plans for the annual Azalea Festivities scheduled for May 7-9.

"It's kind of early to talk about the Azalea Festival, but we need to try and make a decision on what we are going to try and do this year and what you all feel about having it," Shetley said. "I'm getting questions all the time. I've got some things running around my mind that might help us."

Shetley said, if they are able to use part of the ball field the craft vendors could be spread out with ten feet in between each booth. He said they would also like to put the kiddie rides in the street to allow more room to spread out the big rides.

"I just kind of wanted your opinion on what you all thought about it," Shetley said. "We've got things going, but I know nobody knows what it's going to be like by then. One thing, a lot of people are going to have their shots by then."

Shetley said the car show could be spread out more by going down the street more.