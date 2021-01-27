Azalea Festival, pool opening moving forward

The Fredericktown City Council heard from the Azalea Board at its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Jan. 25.
Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley said he wanted to discuss with the council plans for the annual Azalea Festivities scheduled for May 7-9.
"It's kind of early to talk about the Azalea Festival, but we need to try and make a decision on what we are going to try and do this year and what you all feel about having it," Shetley said. "I'm getting questions all the time. I've got some things running around my mind that might help us."
Shetley said, if they are able to use part of the ball field the craft vendors could be spread out with ten feet in between each booth. He said they would also like to put the kiddie rides in the street to allow more room to spread out the big rides.
"I just kind of wanted your opinion on what you all thought about it," Shetley said. "We've got things going, but I know nobody knows what it's going to be like by then. One thing, a lot of people are going to have their shots by then."
Shetley said the car show could be spread out more by going down the street more.
"I know I'm speaking on my behalf but, I believe that the city will do whatever we can to help you guys out," Mayor Kelly Korokis said.
The council seemed to agree with Korokis as Alderman Rick Polete said they could use the street, Alderman Kevin Jones said they could use the ball field and Alderman Harold Thomas said it sounded like they were trying to be as careful and safe as they can be.
"We appreciate it," Shetley said. "We sure hated not to have it last year."
Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison opened a discussion regarding opening the municipal pool. She said she would like to try to open the pool this season.
"We've got everything from last year," Harbison said. "We've been working on the pool but I need your approval, so we can start running ads to get our guards trained, especially with the new protocols due to COVID."
The council gave Harbison approval to move forward with plans to open the municipal pool this season.
City Administrator James Settle gave an update regarding the concession stand at the Sports Complex.
Settle said he looked into purchasing a complete building that would be delivered in three pieces. He said the cost would be $197,335 with optional upgrades.
"If you want to change any of the exterior looks everything is extra," Settle said. "This one doesn't have heat or air, it is a 26-foot-by-30-foot. Same size building we were doing to begin with, this just doesn't have the storage building on the back or the pavilion on the front."
Settle said this option is $100,000 cheaper and a pavilion and storage building is something that could be put in a different location down the road.
"I think it is something to look into," Thomas said. "I think we should look at all the options on there and see if there is something we would rather have than just a base building before we go and do anything."
In other work session business, Shawn Neel and Lance Cureton of Neel and Cureton Investments, LLC began a preliminary discussion regarding economic development incentives such as a Neighborhood Improvement District, NID, or a Community Improvement District, CID.
The developers would like to acquire and develop approximately eight acres of vacant land currently located in the city to the east of County Road 201 and west of Delmar Street to build a market-rate multi-family apartment complex.
According to their summary sheet, in order for the project to be financially viable the developers would need approval for the use and application of an NID or a CID.
The aldermen said they liked the idea of having more housing options in the city and are going to reach out to an attorney familiar with NID and CID to further the discussion.
The council then approved a request by the Waste Water Department to repair a pump at the Hwy Z lift station.
A travel request for City Clerk Belinda Lopez and Harbison to attend the MoCCFOA Spring Institute Training March 9-11 in Columbia was approved.
During regular session business, the council passed one ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Brown's Tree Service, LLC relative to tree trimming.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Feb. 8 immediately following the 5 p.m. work session at City Hall.
