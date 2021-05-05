Azalea Festival returns after one year hiatus

The 2021 Azalea Festival is this weekend and the theme is "Game Night."
The festival will kick off Thursday with the Prince and Princess Pageant at 7 p.m., at Fredericktown High School and will run through Sunday evening with numerous activities, events and vendors.
This year's craft vendors will consist of items such as crochet works, embroidery, salsa, candles, wood carvings, baked goods, jewelry, honey, Young Living, Scentsy, Color Street, Juice Plus, Pink Zebra, rugs, candy, crafts, wreaths, hats, tumblers, pet items and much much more.
New this year will be an interactive robot called MAX POWER and his music pumping, mini monster truck NITRO. The duo will be at the festival all weekend, ready to take photos and interact with everyone. MAX POWER is 9 feet tall and 5 feet wide and decorated with extensive LED lighting, making it visible from across the grounds.
Friday night will start with the opening of the carnival at 4 p.m. and end with music by Sweetwater Holler from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the stage. The coronation of the Azalea Festival Queen will be at 7 p.m. at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Auditorium.
The annual pancake breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church will kick off Saturday's festivities. The rest of the day will be filled with the Azalea fun run, golf tournament, arts and crafts, car show, diaper derby, pet show, RC car races, tractor pulls, live music throughout the day and of course the food and the carnival.
Three bands will take the stage Saturday with Wildfire from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brothers Walker from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Brett Seper from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday will begin with a church service led by Pastor Raymond Michael at 8 a.m. at the Azalea Park Pavilion. Arts and crafts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and music by The Pickers from Down Yonder from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Punches will cap off the weekend performing from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Azalea Parade Grand Marshall will be actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the popular 1960s television series "The Munsters." He will be driving the "Munster Koach" in the parade and will also be at the Azalea Car Show with the "Koach."
The parade will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday at the intersection of Marshall Street and West Marvin. The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street continuing north to the court square. After a three quarters turn around the courthouse, the parade will continue on to West Main Street until making a left on South Wood and then a right on West College finishing at the National Guard Armory.
Throughout the weekend food vendors will be there to keep away the hunger as they serve up BBQ, funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, Kona Ice, rootbeer and more. The hardest decision will be what to try first.
The Azalea Festival Board would like to give a special thanks to those in the community who help in so many ways to make the Azalea Festival a success.
For a complete schedule, check the special section inside this issue, click on the story online, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Fredericktown-Azalea-Festival-241208905964771/