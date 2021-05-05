Azalea Festival returns after one year hiatus

Three bands will take the stage Saturday with Wildfire from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brothers Walker from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Brett Seper from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday will begin with a church service led by Pastor Raymond Michael at 8 a.m. at the Azalea Park Pavilion. Arts and crafts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and music by The Pickers from Down Yonder from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Punches will cap off the weekend performing from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Azalea Parade Grand Marshall will be actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the popular 1960s television series "The Munsters." He will be driving the "Munster Koach" in the parade and will also be at the Azalea Car Show with the "Koach."

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday at the intersection of Marshall Street and West Marvin. The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street continuing north to the court square. After a three quarters turn around the courthouse, the parade will continue on to West Main Street until making a left on South Wood and then a right on West College finishing at the National Guard Armory.

Throughout the weekend food vendors will be there to keep away the hunger as they serve up BBQ, funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, Kona Ice, rootbeer and more. The hardest decision will be what to try first.