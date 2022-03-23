Azalea Festival sets theme, "Rockin' 60th"

The Azalea Festival Board has announced this year's Azalea Festival theme is "Rockin' 60th" in celebration of the festival's 60th year.

The festival Facebook post said to dig out your lava lamps, bell bottoms, and vinyl records because the Azalea Festival is celebrating its Rockin' 60th Birthday with all things from the 1960s.

"I want to talk about our theme because everybody has been asking about it," Azalea Board Member JC Shetley said. "This year's theme is 'Rockin' 60th' because it is our 60th year."

Shetley said the weekend of events will be full of sixties themes from the queen pageant to the parade.

"We have a band coming on Saturday night that is going to play music from the sixties and it is Mother's Day weekend," Shetley said. "That was one thing I asked was if they could find a band for Saturday night that could play the oldies. We think it is going to be really good."

Shetley said, if everything works out, some of the retired queens have been invited back to attend this year's queen pageant. He said he has also contacted the first queen, Sandy Barron, and who lives in St. Louis, and she may come back to town for the event.

"A lot of people asked what went on in the sixties and there was a lot that went on," Shetley said. "The one thing people always asked about is what our theme is. So we wanted to get the theme out there, so they could get thinking about what they could do for the parade."

More plans for the festival will be released as the date approaches, but iconic events such as the Prince and Princess Pageant, Azalea Queen Pageant, Azalea Festival Car Show, craft fair, carnival, and truck pool will all be returning for the weekend of fun.

Shetley said, the carnival is planning to return this year with ticket prices the same as the last few years. He said the prices have been locked in with a three-year contract, but they could increase in coming years.

As always, admission to the festival will continue to be free. Carnival tickets will be sold for those wishing to enjoy the rides or play the games.

Follow the Fredericktown Azalea Festival Facebook page for updated information about the event as well as details on how to take part in the annual parade. More information and entry forms can be found at www.azaleafestival.info

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.