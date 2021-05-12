Azalea Festival, weather or not

Patrick said he travels all over internationally, big cities, little cities, but this is his comfort zone.

Ava Chapman was behind bringing Patrick to the festival and he had nothing but nice things to say about her.

"Ava is wonderful," Patrick said. "She is really cool. Her dad is great. I'm really happy that Ava reached out to me and made this all come together."

As for another thing new this year, interactive robot MAX POWER and his music pumping, mini monster truck NITRO made a great impression on festival goers of all ages.

"MAX the robot was a big hit this year with the kids," Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley said. "Now everybody is going to ask me how I'm going to beat this robot next year. I'll have to look for something even better at the convention."

Shetley has been part of the Azalea Festival for as long as anyone can remember, but he always says this may be the last year for him.

"They say I can't quit until we do our 60th," Shetley said. "Well this was supposed to be our 60th, so I could have quit. But we had to miss last year."