 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Azalea Pageant Committee seeks 2021 queen candidates
0 comments

Azalea Pageant Committee seeks 2021 queen candidates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
azalea queen

The Azalea Pageant Committee will be welcoming back the 2019 Azalea Queen Maya Francis.

“Open the Door for Your Azalea Queen” is the theme of the 2021 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant committee is preparing to have its first organizational meeting and the next order of business is to get our 12 contestants from Madison County’s finest young women. Due to space and time, only the first 12 applicants will be accepted. There will only be an exception if the 12th and 13th applications arrive by mail on the same day.

If your organization or business would like to sponsor a candidate, please complete the application located  (on Page 17A) in this week’s issue of the Democrat News, and MAIL it with your $100 entry fee. The application can also be found online at www.azaleafestival.info. Any applications received, after the first 12 candidates, will be returned by mail to the sponsor. The entry deadline is Friday, February 12, 2021.

Please ensure that your candidate understands she MUST participate in all functions and rehearsals, regardless of personal, school, or work conflicts. The pageant committee will try its best to work with school schedules, but rehearsal dates cannot be changed. Failure to participate in all functions could result in disqualification.

Contestants will be required to reside in Madison County (verification may be requested from the sponsor), attend the organizational meeting (Feb. 22), attend the Azalea Tea (March TBD), attend ALL rehearsals, ride in the Azalea Parade, be a sophomore, junior, or senior in high school, and sell advertisements for the pageant program. This year we did extend an invitation to the 2020 candidates for a chance to compete as they were unable to last year.

The first rehearsal will be Sunday, May 2, in the afternoon. There will also be rehearsals Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, May 3-5, in the evening.

The pageant will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 7. We will be welcoming back the 2019 Azalea Queen Maya Francis.

If you have any questions, please contact Abby Presson at 573-561-4601.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen Mae Kinneman
Obituaries

Karen Mae Kinneman

Karen Mae Kinneman, 81, died Friday,  January 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Farmington, the daughter of Homer S.…

+3
Sending holiday spirit
Democrat News

Sending holiday spirit

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School took time out from their studies last week to hand write and color cards for local first respond…

+2
A shot in the arm
Democrat News

A shot in the arm

Thanks to a visit from Walgreens, Jan. 13, and a previous visit from Madison County Health Department, around 70% of Stockhoff Memorial Nursin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News