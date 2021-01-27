Azalea Pageant Committee seeks 2021 queen candidates

“Open the Door for Your Azalea Queen” is the theme of the 2021 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant committee is preparing to have its first organizational meeting and the next order of business is to get our 12 contestants from Madison County’s finest young women. Due to space and time, only the first 12 applicants will be accepted. There will only be an exception if the 12th and 13th applications arrive by mail on the same day.
If your organization or business would like to sponsor a candidate, please complete the application located (on Page 17A) in this week’s issue of the Democrat News, and MAIL it with your $100 entry fee. The application can also be found online at www.azaleafestival.info. Any applications received, after the first 12 candidates, will be returned by mail to the sponsor. The entry deadline is Friday, February 12, 2021.
Please ensure that your candidate understands she MUST participate in all functions and rehearsals, regardless of personal, school, or work conflicts. The pageant committee will try its best to work with school schedules, but rehearsal dates cannot be changed. Failure to participate in all functions could result in disqualification.
Contestants will be required to reside in Madison County (verification may be requested from the sponsor), attend the organizational meeting (Feb. 22), attend the Azalea Tea (March TBD), attend ALL rehearsals, ride in the Azalea Parade, be a sophomore, junior, or senior in high school, and sell advertisements for the pageant program. This year we did extend an invitation to the 2020 candidates for a chance to compete as they were unable to last year.
The first rehearsal will be Sunday, May 2, in the afternoon. There will also be rehearsals Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, May 3-5, in the evening.
The pageant will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 7. We will be welcoming back the 2019 Azalea Queen Maya Francis.
If you have any questions, please contact Abby Presson at 573-561-4601.