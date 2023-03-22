The GFWC Friday Club met March 17. The members have been busy preparing for the upcoming Azalea Festival Prince and Princess Pageant to be held on May 4 at the high school gym. Look for the contestant entry form in the March 29 issue of the Democrat News.

Janet Ward and Carolyn Kegley served as hostesses for the working luncheon.

After the blessing by Janet, members enjoyed various sandwiches, veggies, and key lime pie as the meeting continued. After the pledges to the flags Carolyn Kegley gave a devotional entitled "Soul Sisters" based on Ecclesiastes 4: 9-11 which talks of the importance of friends. Carolyn also shared a quote from Aristotle, "The anecdote for fifty enemies is one friend"

The Secretarial and Treasury reports were approved as read. Janet shared a thank you from Missouri Girls Town for our monetary support. The members also discussed our upcoming donations and community needs.

The remainder of the meeting was spent making preparations for the Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant. Members shared their thanks for the generosity of many local businesses for their support of the event through their various donations. Those interested in having their children age 4 through 6 who live in Madison County to be a contestant in the Prince and Princess Pageant should look for the entry form which will be in the March 29 issue of the Democrat News. They can also contact Carolyn Kegley at 573-783-3151.

The meeting ended with members reciting the club collect. The next meeting will be April 21 with Millie Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban serving as hostesses and giving the devotional.