The GFWC Friday Club met April 21 at New Providence Baptist Church for a working luncheon meeting.

Hostesses for the meeting were Emelita Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban. Mellie gave a blessing before members enjoyed a variety of delicious sandwiches, fruit, pie, and drinks.

Following the luncheon, Nenita gave a devotional based on 2 Chronicles 2: 8-14. The scriptures reminded us to call on the Lord to solve the problems of the world and our personal problems. After the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags, the minutes and treasury reports were approved as read by Linda Hogan and Carolyn Kegley. With new business, the club voted to make a donation to the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School to help with student over-due food bills.

Members continued to work on all the details of the upcoming Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant. The pageant is quickly approaching and it will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. It will be held in the Fredericktown High School gym. A few spots are remaining to be filled for contestants of Madison County, age 4-6. Admission prices for the pageant remain at 50 cents for children 6-12 and $2 for adults. A DVD of the pageant can be preordered and paid for the night of the pageant for $12.

The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect and the announcement of the next month’s meeting at 11 a.m., May 19, at the LaChatina Mexican Restaurant in Fredericktown. Ginny Hogan will give the devotional.