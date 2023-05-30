Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There will be an in-person Back to School Fair 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 10, at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cafetorium.

The Back to School Fair is open to any public school student (Fredericktown or Marquand-Zion) in Madison County who is registered. Registration forms are available at the Madison County Health Department and must be completed and returned to the health department by July 31.

Students who attend the Back to School Fair will receive a starter backpack with some of the supplies needed for their particular grade.

There will be an opportunity to donate cash or school supplies for the Back to School Fair at the "Stuff the Bus" event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Fredericktown Walmart.