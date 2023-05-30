Related to this story

Ethan Levy West

Ethan Levy West, 29, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Wayne County, Missouri. He was born January 7, 1994 in Farmington, the son of Timothy Lee an…

Kay Matthews

Kay Matthews, 75, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Marquand. She was born August 22, 1947 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Paul A. and Lillie M…