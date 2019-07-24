{{featured_button_text}}

The registration deadline for the Madison County Back to School Fair has been extended to Aug. 1 in order to allow parents and students additional time to claim their free supplies.

The fair, to be held Aug. 8, provides students and parents from the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion school districts the opportunity to obtain basic school supplies at no cost.

This year’s Back to School Fair will be from 5 to 7 p.m., at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Only individuals who register will be able to pick up a bag of basic school supplies for the school year. The application process is quick and essential to ensure enough supplies are obtained and prepared for the day of the fair.

The supplies will not include everything on the student supply list, so parents may still need to purchase additional items.

"We're happy to provide this Back to School Fair for the families in our community who are in need or experiencing financial difficulties," Back To School Fair Committee Member Jane Kopitsky said.

The forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Madison County Family Support Division at 413 Burris St., in Fredericktown. 

Individuals, organizations or businesses can make donations of supplies or money to the event. For more information about donating, email Jane Kopitsky at Jane.Kopitsky@blackcatsk12.org or Anne Barnes at anne.barnes@health.mo.gov or Maria Weekley at mariaw@capamerica.com. Clubs or organizations interested in having a table or booth at the Back to School Fair can also contact Kopitsky at the same address.

Volunteers made up of teachers and staff from Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts will be collecting donations, both supplies and monetary, during the Stuff the Bus event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 3, at Fredericktown Walmart. 

The items most needed for donation are scissors, 2-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, art boxes, dry erase markers, glue sticks and backpacks. However, any and all supply or monetary donations are appreciated.

Stuff the Bus is conveniently during tax free weekend which is Aug. 2 through 4. 

