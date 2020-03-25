Barney Fife sportsman's banquet rescheduled

Due to the Covin-19 virus and President Trump’s request to refrain from gatherings of 10 or more and at the request of the Health Department, we regret we will have to cancel the “Barney Fife” Sportsman’s Banquet scheduled for March 28.

The banquet has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, same place McDowell Comedy Barn in Marquand and same speaker, Rik Roberts. You may either keep your ticket until Sept. 12 or we can collect your ticket and refund your money. If you desire a refund, please contact the person that sold you the ticket.