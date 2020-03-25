Barney Fife sportsman's banquet rescheduled
0 comments

Barney Fife sportsman's banquet rescheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the Covin-19 virus and President Trump’s request to refrain from gatherings of 10 or more and at the request of the Health Department, we regret we will have to cancel the “Barney Fife” Sportsman’s Banquet scheduled for March 28.

The banquet has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, same place McDowell Comedy Barn in Marquand and same speaker, Rik Roberts. You may either keep your ticket until Sept. 12 or we can collect your ticket and refund your money. If you desire a refund, please contact the person that sold you the ticket.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Declawing the deep state
Democrat News

Declawing the deep state

In 2016, the James Comey-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign using highly questionable an…

+2
Hidden in Plain View
Democrat News

Hidden in Plain View

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News